10 teams formed to monitor COVID-19 norm violations

Tenkasi

24 April 2021 20:17 IST

Drawing officials from the Departments of Public Health, Revenue, Police and Local Administration, Collector G. S. Sameeran has formed 10 teams to monitor the execution of COVID-19 norms in areas under their jurisdiction and send reports to their higher-ups on a daily basis so as to take immediate corrective measures.

Chairing a review meeting held here on Saturday, he said the monitoring teams, which had been formed to ensure the scrupulous implementation of COVID-19 norms in the areas under their jurisdiction, should send their reports to the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned every day. The monitoring teams should ensure disinfection of the public buildings and other public places in their areas every day.

Advertising

Advertising

The members should be from a ground-level with the Village Administrative Officers, Village Assistants, Revenue Inspectors, the health workers and the Sub-Inspectors of Police in their respective areas. They should look for people who have returned from other States or countries and monitor their health conditions.

Moreover, the teams should ensure the participation of number of persons in weddings or funerals as permitted by the government. While the number of guests participating in the weddings and other auspicious events should not exceed 50, the number is only 25 in case of funerals.

Besides ensuring distribution of chlorinated drinking water to residents, regular garbage collection and other sanitary operations should be assured, he said.

Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, District Revenue Officer Janani Soundarya, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Saravanan, Joint Director of Health Services Nedumaran and other senior officials participated in the meeting.