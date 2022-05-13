10 shops fined for selling tobacco products

Corporation officials on Friday slapped fine on the owners of 10 shops near two colleges here as they allegedly sold tobacco products.

Since the sale of tobacco products has been banned in shops situated within 100 meters from the educational institutions, the corporation officials conducted surprise check in 50 shops, all situated near Kamaraj College and VOC College.

As ten of these shops were selling cigarettes and banned tobacco products besides stocking huge quantity of banned plastic bags, the officials seized the banned products and slapped fine on the traders.