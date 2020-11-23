10 school dropouts identified

THOOTHUKUDI

Ten school dropouts were identified during a survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme at Terespuram here on Monday.

When the census to identify the school dropouts in the age between 6 and 18 was conducted at Terespuram on Monday, the team found the 10 children from this coastal area had stopped going to school.

After explaining to the parents about the importance of education, the officials told them that the children would be admitted in classes according to their age or level of understanding once the schools are reopened after the lockdown.

Moreover, a special coaching will be given to these children, said Block Resources Supervisor Amudha.

The public may inform the officials about the school dropouts to 97888 59173 and about the differently abled children to 97888 59188, said Subramanian, Assistant Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Scheme.