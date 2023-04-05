ADVERTISEMENT

10 peafowl found dead near Devakottai

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

At least 10 peafowls were found dead at Siththanur near Devakottai on Tuesday. According to sources, the birds were found dead on the farm belonging to Sekar. When he found two strangers fleeing on seeing him, the farmer found the carcass of the birds.

Forest Department officials are conducting a probe to find out whether the birds were poisoned to protect the standing crops or were hunted for their feather.

Meanwhile in Rameshwaram Forest Department Officials picked up two suspects in connection with the killing of several crows by feeding them eatables laced with poison near Pamban. At least 30 birds were found lying dead in a place at Kuthukal. The officials found that they were fed with eatables like mixture laced with poison for hunting them down.

