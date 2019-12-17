Madurai

10 nominations rejected

more-in

Theni

A total of 10 nominations were rejected in Bodi and Chinnamanur panchayat unions during scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming local body elections by Returning Officer and Collector M. Pallavi Baldev here on Tuesday.

A total of 931 nominations have been accepted in Chinnamanur and Bodi Panchayat Unions. In Chinnamanur, out of the 420 nominations that were received, five were rejected. While two nominations for the post of village panchayat president post were rejected, three were rejected for the panchayat union ward member post. In Bodi, 516 nominations were accepted and five were rejected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 9:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/10-nominations-rejected/article30331709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY