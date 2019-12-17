10 nominations rejected

Theni
A total of 10 nominations were rejected in Bodi and Chinnamanur panchayat unions during scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming local body elections by Returning Officer and Collector M. Pallavi Baldev here on Tuesday.
A total of 931 nominations have been accepted in Chinnamanur and Bodi Panchayat Unions. In Chinnamanur, out of the 420 nominations that were received, five were rejected. While two nominations for the post of village panchayat president post were rejected, three were rejected for the panchayat union ward member post. In Bodi, 516 nominations were accepted and five were rejected.
