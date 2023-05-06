HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 more Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi islet

The Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre now houses over 250 Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka; most arrived on Indian shores following the island nation’s economic crisis

May 06, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ten Sri Lankan Tamils, including children landed at the first islet off Danushkodi on Saturday

Ten Sri Lankan Tamils, including children landed at the first islet off Danushkodi on Saturday | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Ten more refugees, including three children and four women from Mullaitheevu in Sri Lanka, reached the Dhanushkodi islet on a vessel, in the early hours, Marine Police said on Saturday.

After receiving this information, the police personnel rushed to the islet and spotted the refugees waiting on the Indian shores. They were brought to the Mandapam station at around 7 a.m. for an interrogation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the 10 people from Mullaitheevu had decided to leave their country following the economic crisis, and the prices of essential goods touching new highs. The refugees claimed that they were not getting jobs regularly. A fisher said that for the last two months or so, he had not got work daily. “In a week, for at least four days I remain idle... With no money in hand and the prices of rice and sugar rising due to scarcity, providing a proper meal for the family became very tough,” he noted.

Even borrowing money from friends or other sources had become difficult as the interest rates were high. “ I thus decided to sell off some of my movables and with the proceeds, hired a boat to reach Indian shores,” he summed up.

A young woman, who was carrying her little child, said that they were coming to India for the first time and it was a bitter experience in Sri Lanka. “Even with the new government in place, things have not improved from the common man’s point of view. Getting jobs and essential goods from local grocery or ration shops remains very tough,” she said.

“Having come to know that the Tamil Nadu government provided shelter and food, we felt at least for a temporary period, we could live peacefully. When things improve, we want to go back to our home,” she said.

The authorities, after completing verification, sent the refugees to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre. Just a few days ago, five refugees had come from Sri Lanka in a vessel. There are a little over 250 refugees staying at the Centre, officials said.

Related Topics

refugee / Tamil Nadu / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.