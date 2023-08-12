ADVERTISEMENT

₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Tirunelveli

August 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group police seized ₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves even as it was being smuggled in a mini cargo vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the Coastal Security Group police, led by Inspector Naveen, were conducting vehicle check near Koottapuli check-post in the small hours of Friday. After slowing down at the check-post, driver of a mini cargo vehicle drove the vehicle at lightning speed and the police intercepted the fleeing vehicle at Sangamtheri near Kanniyakumari after hot chase for about 20 Km.

 As the driver managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle, the police seized the mini cargo vehicle with 1,400 Kg beedi leaves packed in 40 bundles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police suspect that the beedi leaves might have been taken to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats from Kanniyakumari district. Further investigations are on to nab the driver and the people behind this illegal trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US