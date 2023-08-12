HamberMenu
₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Tirunelveli

August 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group police seized ₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves even as it was being smuggled in a mini cargo vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the Coastal Security Group police, led by Inspector Naveen, were conducting vehicle check near Koottapuli check-post in the small hours of Friday. After slowing down at the check-post, driver of a mini cargo vehicle drove the vehicle at lightning speed and the police intercepted the fleeing vehicle at Sangamtheri near Kanniyakumari after hot chase for about 20 Km.

 As the driver managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle, the police seized the mini cargo vehicle with 1,400 Kg beedi leaves packed in 40 bundles.

 Police suspect that the beedi leaves might have been taken to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats from Kanniyakumari district. Further investigations are on to nab the driver and the people behind this illegal trade.

