ADVERTISEMENT

₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

December 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group police have seized ₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves even as it was about to be smuggled by boat to Sri Lanka in the small hours of Friday.

 Police said Coastal Security Group police, on getting information about the smuggling of beedi leaves from Thalamuthu Nagar beach, rushed to the spot in the early hours of Friday and found a mini cargo vehicle loaded with polythene bags. As the police checked the bags, they found 1,500 kg beedi leaves, worth about ₹10 lakh, packed in 40 bags.

 The police arrested the mini cargo vehicle driver Adhavan, 24, of Sudalaiyapuram near Arockiyapuram on Thoothukudi outskirts. During interrogation, Adhavan told the police that the beedi leaf bags were about to be taken to Sri Lanka in a country boat for which he was waiting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The police later handed over Adhavan and the cargo vehicle with the beedi leaves to the officials of Department of Customs for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US