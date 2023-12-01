₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

December 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Coastal Security Group police have seized ₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves even as it was about to be smuggled by boat to Sri Lanka in the small hours of Friday.

Police said Coastal Security Group police, on getting information about the smuggling of beedi leaves from Thalamuthu Nagar beach, rushed to the spot in the early hours of Friday and found a mini cargo vehicle loaded with polythene bags. As the police checked the bags, they found 1,500 kg beedi leaves, worth about ₹10 lakh, packed in 40 bags.

The police arrested the mini cargo vehicle driver Adhavan, 24, of Sudalaiyapuram near Arockiyapuram on Thoothukudi outskirts. During interrogation, Adhavan told the police that the beedi leaf bags were about to be taken to Sri Lanka in a country boat for which he was waiting.

The police later handed over Adhavan and the cargo vehicle with the beedi leaves to the officials of Department of Customs for further investigation.