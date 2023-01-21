10-km long bypass road along Arupukottai to come up at ₹133.50 crore; bhoomi puja performed

January 21, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Virudhunagar district administration performed a ‘bhoomi puja’ on Saturday for the 10-kilometre long bypass which would decongest vehicular movement within Aruppukottai town.

Participating in the ceremony, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran said that the Tamil Nadu government had acquired 35.25 hectares of land for the purpose. A sum of ₹35.4 crore would be utilised for land acquisition and ₹98.58 crore would be utilised for laying road.

The Aruppukottai west bypass would pass through Srivilliputtur-Parthibanur and Sukkilanatham and gets connected to the National Highway. On completion of the bypass, vehicles bound for Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram from Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi and other areas can avoid Aruppukottai town.

Likewise, people living in Aruppukottai west can take the bypass stretch and proceed to Madurai and Thoothukudi without entering Aruppukottai town.

The Highways authorities and officials from the Revenue department said that the land acquisition for the entire project has been completed. The work would start soon, they added.

The Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government had been executing numerous projects for the people. Be it welfare programmes or development, the projects were getting funds and execution was being done meticulously. Focusing on better roads and connectivity to the National Highways would help faster movement of consignments from one end to another, he added.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meganath Reddy presided and senior officials from the Highways, Rural Development, Revenue and other departments participated.