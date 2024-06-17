10 kg of ganja seized in Andipatti

Andipatti police arrested three persons for possessing 10.5 kg of ganja in Theni district on Monday.

Police said sub-Inspector Prabha and her team were conducting vehicle check near Andipatti-Vaigai Dam Road. An auto-rickshaw approached the check post and the police team intercepted the vehicle with three men inside. A search revealed the narcotics hidden in small plastic bags.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that A Balamurugan, 27, P. Madhavan, 23, and C. Praveen Kumar, 23, from the district sourced the narcotics from an agent in Andhra Pradesh, and a man from Usilampatti in Madurai district was instrumental to sealing the deal. The auto rickshaw and narcotics were seized.

The three men admitted that they were planning to sell the narcotics through their network in Theni and neighbouring districts like Madurai and Dindigul. They were about to board a bus from Andipatti bus stand, when they were caught.

A special team had been formed to secure the suspect from Usilampatti. The three accused were booked and produced before a court for judicial custody.

A senior police officer said there were pending criminal cases against the three men in Meenambakam police station, Chennai, and Cumbum North police station in Theni district, among others.