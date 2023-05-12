ADVERTISEMENT

10 injured in jallikattu near Natham

May 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A jallikattu held at Ayyapatti near Natham in Dindigul district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

At least 10 people including three spectators were injured in a jallikattu conducted at Ayyapatti Kaliamman Karuppasami Temple near Natham in Dindigul district on Friday. Police said that the injured were taken to the Government Hospital here and three among them were referred to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the organisers, 321 bulls from Madurai, Sivaganga, Manapparai, Theni and other towns were registered with them. About 100 tamers participated in the jallikattu. A large posse of police personnel were deployed at the venue for crowd control and maintenance of law and order.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital in 108 emergency ambulance service.

