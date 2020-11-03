10 injured in car-van collision near Paramakudi

Ten persons suffered injuries when a car and a passenger van collided head on at Ariyanendal near Paramakudi on Tuesday.
Police said the van was heading to Rameswaram from Salem and the car was proceeding to Madurai from Paramakudi. There were six occupants in the car and four in the van. In the impact of the collision, the doors of the car got jammed and could not be opened. As some of the occupants fainted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to be pressed into service. A Fire Officer said six persons suffered severe injuries.
A police officer, who inspected the accident spot, said one of the drivers was driving in a rash manner even while talking on his mobile phone. The injured, who were rushed to the Paramakudi Government Hospital, were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Paramakudi Taluk police are investigating.
