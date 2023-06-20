10 held for stealing copper products from TTPS

June 20, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested 10 persons who allegedly stole copper tubes and pipes from Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS).

Police said TTPS Stores Control Officer Subramani recently filed a complaint with Thermal Nagar police station stating that during a routine audit they found that 690 kg copper pipes and 834 copper tubes had been stolen from the stores.

During investigation, the police found that a gang that entered the TTPS premises after reaching the northern side of the seaside thermal power station by boat stole the copper products.

Subsequently, they arrested 10 persons — Jaya Premsingh, Masanamuthu, Madhan, Prakash, Subramani, Kuzhanthai Pandi, Ganesa Murthy, Azhagar, Santhanaraj and Marimuthu — all from various parts of Thoothukudi and its suburbs. The hunt is on to nab five more persons.

During interrogation, the arrested persons told the police that they stole the costly copper tubes on different occasions. The TTPS administration is also conducting an internal inquiry to identify those who helped the gang.

