10 fever clinics set up in Sellur

Ten makeshift clinics have been set up in Sellur area to monitor fever cases as there has been a rise in number of cases over the last one week. Since fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, authorities say they are planning to keep a close eye in the area to curb the rise of cases.

Collector T. G. Vinay says the clinics would help identify fever cases early on.

Sellur is densely-populated with around 50,000 residents. A total of 120 nursing students will go door-to-door to check for suspects. Those with complaints of cold, cough and fever will be directed to the clinic where they will be treated and examined for three days. If symptoms persist, their swab samples will be collected. Two doctors and 10 nurses from Urban Primary Health Centres have also been deployed here.

Currently there are six active COVID-19 cases from Sellur, says a Government Rajaji Hospital source. “Earlier, testing will be done only when a patient showed any distinct symptom of COVID-19. Now, however, tests are done for those who complain of persisting fever too,” the Collector says.

The clinics have been set up on 60-Feet Road, Ahimsapuram Sixth Cross Road, Nagammal Koil Street, Bose Main Road, Tagore Nagar, Thomas Street, Nandhavanam, Suryarajyapuram, Krishnapuram Colony and Palam Station Road.

Since June, there has been a rise in fever cases in Sellur after many were discharged on May 16. According to data from the district administration, only two cases were reported on April 24 and April 25. However, since June 2, there has been at least one positive case from the area till date.

Deputy Director of Health Services Priya Raj says Sellurwill not be labelled a cluster as the cases are spread across different streets.

Health officials say those who have recently tested positive are largely contacts of COVID-19 patients, while some others are residents of containment zones. “The area itself is congested. This could definitely lead to an outbreak. If you have observed the current situation and a high number of cases imported from other districts, it is likely that areas like Sellur will report more cases,” says a health department source. He says they are continuing to seal roads and not just specific houses or complexes of the COVID-19 patient as ordered by the State government to be on the safer side. Between five and 10 contacts of COVID-19 positive cases are being tested for each patient.

Assistant City Health Officer B. Vinothraja says they are also giving kabasura kudineer, zinc and vitamin c tablets to residents. There is also a plan to provide additional tablets to those who are aged above 60.