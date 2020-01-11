10-day training soon for aspiring entrepreneurs

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) and Tamil Nadu Entrepreneur Development and Innovation Institute (EDITN) are organising a 10-day training for aspiring entrepreneurs from January 20 to 29.Training will be imparted to participants regarding the procedures to start business. Interested entrepreneurs will be taught how to prepare business project reports and how to avail themselves of loans from banks and other government schemes through online applications.

The entrepreneurship training will include a theoretical component for five days and field study component for four days.

Resource persons from MADITSSIA’s Business Information Centre and EDITN, apart from established entrepreneurs, will share their experiences and teach young aspiring participants on various procedural aspects to set up business.

“This is a rare and priced opportunity for small town aspirants. As it is the age of start-ups, we want to promote an entrepreneurial mindset and environment in the city and the workshop is an effort towards that... We invite young minds from across the city and district to enroll and benefit from the programme,” said M. Jeganmohan, one of the coordinators from MADITSSIA. The entire training, including lunch and resource material, will cost ₹700. For details, contact 0452-2539474 or 9443460967.