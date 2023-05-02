ADVERTISEMENT

10-day residential camp on drawing begins in Srivilliputtur

May 02, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A kit for drawing being handed over to one of the students participating in residential summer camp by Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, in Srivilliputtur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A 10-day residential summer camp on drawing for 100 school students, along with tours, was inaugurated at VPMM Arts and Science College for Women in Srivilliputtur on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the camp, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the objective of the camp was to bring out the latent talent in every individual. Students of Class 9 and 10 - 75 from government schools and 25 from government-aided schools - would get the training along with accommodation, food and free tours.

He said that drawing was not just a hobby, but a career option since there is a high demand for good artists in the job market. Even the modern-day cinema is based on story boards wherein visualised scenes of a movie are drawn sequentially, using which the shooting is done .

Drawing teachers and experts from various parts of the State would provide training at the camp. The students would be taken on tours to Courtallam Chithirasabha, Tirupudaimaruthur, Mallar temple in Ambasamudram, Krishnapuram, Vasudevanalur, Poolithevar Palace, Malaiyadikurichi to see the paintings there.

District Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri was present.

