10-day flower show in Kodaikanal to begin on May 17

Published - May 10, 2024 06:30 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

The annual 10-day long “Kodai vizha” and the 61st flower show is all set to begin from May 17 to 26 in Kodaikanal, said Dindigul District Collector M. N. Poongodi on Friday.

In a press release, she said that the officials from the Department of Horticulture have been making elaborate preparations at Bryant Park, which would be the centre of attraction for the tourists.

Apart from organising various cultural and variety entertainment by folk artist groups, the officials would also be conducting boat race, dog show and among others during the 10-day celebrations.

The district administration has extended invitation to the tourists to participate in large numbers and enjoy the scenic beauty during the Kodai vizha.

The officials said that they are expecting rare breeds of dogs to partake this year in the dog show and flowers are being brought from multiple destinations. “We are sure the unique varieties of flowers and the theme-based arrangements would attract the visitors,” said the release.

Interested aspirants may call the tourism officer at 91769 95868 and Horticulture department deputy director can be contacted at 90928 61549 for more details.

E-pass

Though the officials said that the system of e-pass for visitors here is going on without hiccups, the hotels and resort owners’ association members claimed that they have been facing marginal dip in the arrival of tourists due to the introduction of the e-pass. The High Court Madras had ordered the government to issue e-pass for visitors to Kodaikanal and Nilgiris from May 7 to June 30.

In another week’s time, the flower show and Kodai vizha is set to begin and the stakeholders here are expecting that the number of tourists visiting these places may go up.

