₹10 crore allotted for drip irrigation to 1,668 hectares of horticulture crop in Virudhunagar

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that small and marginal farmers with land holdings up to 5 acres will be given the drip irrigation facility with 100% subsidy

The Virudhunagar district administration has allocated ₹10 crore for providing drip irrigation to 1,668 hectares of horticulture farms for the year 2021-22.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that small and marginal farmers with land holdings up to 5 acres will be given the drip irrigation facility with 100% subsidy. Other farmers can have the facility for up to 1.25 acres with 75% subsidy under the Prime Minister’s Precision Irrigation Scheme.

The statement said Virudhunagar district is a rain-shadow region, and to make up for water shortage, drip irrigation will help in the judicious usage of water and also to increase the farm coverage and generate higher income for farmers.

The drip irrigation system will reduce weed-removal charges and also shorten the duration of irrigation for crops.

Vegetables and fruits grown using drip irrigation will be more fleshy and could fetch more income than those from the conventional irrigation system, the Collector said.

Horticulture farmers who are interested in availing of benefits need to produce land documents along with passport-size photographs, copy of Aadhar, ration card and soil and water testing reports and certificates for small/marginal farmer from the Tahsildar.

The documents should be uploaded in http://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in

Besides, they can approach the Block Assistant Directors (Horticulture) – Srivilliputtur and Watrap – 89257-92216; Virudhunagar – 94450-06999; Rajapalayam – 90807-19043; Sivakasi – 97878-68216; Vembakottai – 95009-86032; Sattur – 94898-27503; Narikudi and Kariyapatti – 95667-60917 and Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli – 94893-75653 for further information.