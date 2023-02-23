10 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Dindigul

February 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Ten couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony held at Sri Abirami Amman Temple here on Thursday in the presence of Mayor J. Ilamathi.

The marriages were solemnised on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, stated a press release.

The ten couples were provided 4 grams of ‘mangalyams’ each, silk dhotis, shirts, silk saris, garlands, and a feast was served for over 300 relatives and friends of brides and bridegrooms.

The couple were also given wedding gifts worth ₹8.32 lakh, including a range of household essentials and articles. The entire cost of the weddings was borne by the temple concerned.

Temple’s Joint Commissioner P. Bharathi, Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh, District Board of Trustees, Chairman M. Subramanian and others were present.