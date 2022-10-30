10 cars proceeding to Pasumpon collided; five AIADMK men injured near Manamadurai

The cars belonging to former AIADMK Ministers collided one behind the other when one of the vehicles heading towards Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district suddenly stopped in the middle of the road at the Vaigai river bridge near Manamadurai on Sunday.

At least 10 SUVs and cars belonging to former AIADMK Ministers collided one behind the other in an accident when one of the vehicles heading towards Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district suddenly stopped in the middle of the road at the Vaigai river bridge near Manamadurai on Sunday.

Police said that hundreds of cars from different destinations were heading towards Pasumpon village to participate in the 115th birth anniversary and 60th guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The former Ministers, including Kamaraj, Vijayabaskar, Baskaran and others, were proceeding in their vehicles along with supporters in different vehicles. As the convoy approached Tallakulam and took the Vaigai river bridge, it is said that one car, which suddenly stopped on the bridge, led to the collision of other vehicles coming behind. Despite applying brakes, they collided.

In the impact, five persons travelling in the cars suffered simple and multiple injuries. They were identified as Manikandan (50), Tamilselvan (68), Jothibasu (46), Mathialagan (45) and Thangadurai (62). They were admitted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

The former Ministers got into other vehicles and proceeded to Pasumpon village. Manamadurai police have registered a case.

As the information spread, AIADMK interim general secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami phoned to the party functionaries and enquired about the condition. He also spoke to the injured cadres admitted in the hospital.