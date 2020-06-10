10 burglars nabbed

10 June 2020 20:15 IST

TIRUNEVELI

The city police have arrested 10 burglars and recovered ₹ 4-lakh worth gold ornaments, bikes, electronic goods, domestic appliances and goats from them.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City Deepak M. Damor formed special teams following sudden spurt in burglaries and robberies in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. Besides collecting information about the burglars involved in these crimes, the police also collected CCTV footages from the cameras fitted near the scene of crimes.

Subsequently, the police identified the culprits involved in 18 burglaries and robberies as S. Venkatesan, 51, of St. Mary’s Street, Perumalpuram, M. Kannan, 40, of Selva Marudhur near Thisaiyanvilai, M. Esakkiraja alias Chinnapuli, 26, of Vannarpet, E. Sekar, 36, of Mela Thaazhaiyooththu, M. Mohamed Kasali, 26, of Melapalayam, R. Senthilkumar, 32, of Thimmarajapuram, S. Muthuraman, 30, of Palayamkottai, K. Vallarasu, 20, Selvasubramanian, 20, of Melapalayam, K. Kannan alias Sudukaattu Kannan, 28 of Reddiyarpatti. All of them were arrested.