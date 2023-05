May 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City police impounded 10 motorcycles and registered cases against 14 riders for reckless driving on Monday. Following complaints from the public, a team of Tallakulam police led by Sub-Inspector Mahendran visited the elevated corridor over New Natham Road in the evening hours. The team saw a few youngsters racing on the stretch, causing panic to other road users. The police stopped them and impounded their hi-speed motorcycles and booked cases against them.