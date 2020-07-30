Madurai

10 autorickshaws impounded

In a three-day drive, 585 autorickshaws were checked in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts for violating Motor Vehicle Act and National Disaster Management Act.

According to Joint Commissioner of Transport R. Ravichandran, Regional Transport Officers were instructed to take stock following complaints that autorickshaws were carrying more people than the permitted numbers. Challans were issued to 118 autorickshaws, a fine of ₹78,800 was imposed and ₹19,300 was collected on the spot.

Ten autorickshaws were impounded for serious violations and handed over to the nearest police station. At a time when the government was focussed on containing the spread of COVID-19, autorickshaws should not be a carrier for the disease and ensure that safety norms were followed with due diligence. he said.

