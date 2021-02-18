10 AIADMK cadre injured as van overturns

Ten AIADMK cadre were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned near Surandai on Thursday evening.

Police said a group of AIADMK functionaries from Annamalaipudhur were going by vans to participate in Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s election campaign at Paavoorchathram. When they were crossing Parankundraapuram intersection, one of the vans overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Ten passengers were injured and they were rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital. Collector G.S. Sameeran visited them in hospital.

Surandai police have registered a case