10-acre land identified for IT park in Theni

Theni

12 December 2020 20:59 IST

Leading IT players have shown interest to set up their offices here: Panneerselvam

A 10-acre land on the Theni-Annanji Pass near the new bus stand has been identified for construction of a IT park, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Saturday.

After inspecting the proposed site, accompanied by District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and other senior officers, he told reporters that the State government would examine the modalities of constructing the Information Technology Park. There were some technical aspects to be looked into and once clearance was given, a formal announcement about the cost of building and other details would be made.

He said that many students, who had successfully passed out from engineering colleges in and around Theni district, migrated to cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Hyderabad. With so many IT companies showing interest in setting up their offices in south TN cities like Madurai, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi in the last few years, it was proposed to earmark the land for setting up an IT Park here as well.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that some leading IT players, including a few MNCs, have shown interest to set up their offices here. “As and when clearance for the land is given, the work will start,” Mr. Panneerselvam said and added that apart from government land, land belonging to some private owners too would be taken for the project.

Anganwadi centres

Under the MLA Constituency Development Fund, he opened four Anganwadi centres, a community centre and a PDS outlet all at a cost of ₹2.04 crore in the district.

The officials said that the ration shop, which was earlier in a rented premises, was in a dilapidated condition. Similarly, a bridge closer to Aranmanaipudur here connecting a river was given a facelift. Theni MP O. P. Raveendranth Kumar, MLA S. T. K. Jakkayan and others participated in the function.