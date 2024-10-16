₹1 lakh seized from office of Motor Vehicle Inspector in Sivakasi

In a surprise check, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths seized over ₹1 lakh from the office of Motor Vehicle Inspector Karthikeyan in Sivakasi on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about corrupt practices in the office of Regional Transport Office in Sivakasi, the sleuths led by Virudhunagar Deputy Superintendent of Police L. Raju conducted a surprise check.

The officials found that a group of seven persons comprising driving school owners and trainers had come with money collected from applicants seeking various services from the RTO office to give to the MV inspector.

The official could not give proper account for the money. Further investigation is underway.