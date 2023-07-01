₹1 lakh fine slapped on private hospital for unsafe disposal of medical waste

July 01, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation has slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on a private hospital for allegedly disposing medical waste in unsafe manner.

According to Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation V. Sivakrishnamurthy, the medical waste that was being generated in hospitals within the Corporation limits should be disposed in the prescribed manner. Since a private agency has been authorised to perform this task, every hospital should handover the medical waste to this agency which would collect service charge every month from the hospitals.

When a private hospital on Seevalaperi Road was found to be handing over the medical waste to the sanitary workers of the Corporation to be taken to the urban civic body’s garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti in the garbage truck, City Health Officer Saroja inspected the hospital and conducted an inquiry.

As the charges against the private hospital were found to be true, the Corporation slapped a ₹1 lakh fine on the hospital besides placing sanitary supervisor Chelladurai under suspension.

“Moreover, the hospital has been asked to give an explanation within a week for disposing off the medical waste in unsafe manner,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.