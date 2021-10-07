1 lakh doses of vaccines to be administered on Sunday

Virudhunagar

07 October 2021 21:27 IST

Virudhunagar district administration has targeted to administer 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the 5th mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday.

The camp would be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in all urban and rural local bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, distributed certificates of appreciation and medals to village health nurses, panchayat presidents, secretaries, village administrative officers and anganwadi workers who were instrumental in ensuring 100% vaccination in 11 panchayats in the district.

He also gave away certificates and medals to officials from two private mills, Sri Jayajothi in Virudhunagar and Sri Jayavilas in Aruppukottai where all the workers have been vaccinated.

The Collector appealed to the people to make use of the mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday.