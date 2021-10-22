1 lakh doses aimed at 6th mega vaccination camp today

Virudhunagar district administration has made an elaborate arrangement for 6th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held across the district on Saturday.

Vaccination of all eligible persons above 18 years will be done at 1,102 locations with an aim to administer the vaccine to 1 lakh persons, said Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

While the district has 15.60 lakh eligible persons for COVID-19 vaccination, so far 10.48 lakh persons have taken the first shot and 4.12 lakh persons have taken their second jab too.

The district administration has taken every effort to achieve 100% vaccination and the camps would be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People can get themselves vaccinated for the first and second dose at the camps to be held in every panchayat, town panchayat, municipality, anganwadi centres, sub health centres, primary health centres and Government hospitals, the statement said.