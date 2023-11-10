₹1 lakh ‘Deepavali inam’ seized from municipal office in Ramanathapuram

November 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Following large-scale complaints of collection of ‘Deepavali inam’ (bribe) from contractors and others at municipal office here, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a raid on Friday and seized over ₹1 lakh from the employees.

Contractors had been visiting the office in the past few days. The DVAC sleuths led by DSP Ramachandran and Inspector Rajeswari conducted the search operation and seized the cash from the officials who could not account for the money.

The police also found a large quantity of sweet boxes received by the staff. Further investigations are on.

Raid at EE house

In another operation, the DVAC officials searched the residence of Tangedco Executive Engineer Kalimuthu (52) at Palamarathupatti near Palani in Dindigul district.

The search follows the seizure of ₹1 lakh from the officer, who was working in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, two days ago. On getting promotion recently, he was working in Kovilpatti. There were complaints from the public that the officer demanded money for discharging his duties.