HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹1 lakh ‘Deepavali inam’ seized from municipal office in Ramanathapuram

November 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193
The municipal office in Ramanathapuram where DVAC conducted a raid on Friday.

The municipal office in Ramanathapuram where DVAC conducted a raid on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Following large-scale complaints of collection of ‘Deepavali inam’ (bribe) from contractors and others at municipal office here, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a raid on Friday and seized over ₹1 lakh from the employees.

Contractors had been visiting the office in the past few days. The DVAC sleuths led by DSP Ramachandran and Inspector Rajeswari conducted the search operation and seized the cash from the officials who could not account for the money.

The police also found a large quantity of sweet boxes received by the staff. Further investigations are on.

Raid at EE house

In another operation, the DVAC officials searched the residence of Tangedco Executive Engineer Kalimuthu (52) at Palamarathupatti near Palani in Dindigul district.

The search follows the seizure of ₹1 lakh from the officer, who was working in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, two days ago. On getting promotion recently, he was working in Kovilpatti. There were complaints from the public that the officer demanded money for discharging his duties.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.