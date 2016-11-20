“Treat people with mental disability with dignity”

Speakers underlined the need for treating people with mental disability with dignity and respect.

The World Association for Psycho Social Rehabilitation (WAPR-Indian Chapter) and M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation jointly organised the fourth national conference on ‘Psycho social rehabilitation in practice’ here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Justice S. Vimala said that mental health experts should utilise the advancements in technology and try to reach out to more number of people who suffered from mental disabilities.

Psychiatrists and psychologists may examine the modalities of tele-psychiatry which would facilitate diagnosing patients even from far away places. “When we talked with pride that the world was a global village, the benefits from the technology should reach as many needy people as possible,” the Judge said.

It was unfortunate that the number of trained professionals was meagre in number across the country while persons with mental disabilities rose manifold. In the event of utilising tele-psychiatry concept, the problem could be solved to a great extent. The Judge also felt that the vacancies in engineering colleges may be converted into institutes for mental health, wherein students can be taught the nuances of mental health as a curriculum.

By doing so, not only the stigma goes off, but students may also understand the plight of victims. Moreover, by educating the youth, the misconception of mental disabilities could also be prevented, Justice Vimala said and appreciated the Chellamuthu Trust founder C. Ramasubramanian and his team members for rendering yeomen service to the needy for over two decades.

Karaikudi Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor B. Subbiah in his address said that after signing an MoU with the Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, the students at the Alagappa University had benefited.

The courses on PG Diploma in Mental Health and others enabled students to learn the issues in a qualitative manner as the Trust offered them through experts.

Dr. Subbiah said that in today’s pressure-filled world, many educational institutions required quality counsellors to advise students. In the absence of such trained persons, he suggested the experts to train teachers who, in turn, may play the role of counsellors. The Alagappa University would provide all assistance in this regard, he noted amidst applause from the gathering.

The WAPR president-elect T. Murali, Mohan Isaac, Dinesh Narayan, Prasad Rao and and others appreciated the recovery-oriented rehabilitation practised at the Chellamuthu Trust.

The conference organising committee chairman Dr. Ramasubramanian welcomed the gathering. Chellamuthu Trust executive director R. Rajkumari proposed a vote of thanks.