“Love has no boundaries”

Alluding to the recent tension between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, Shivaraj V. Patil, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, said that love had no boundaries.

Speaking at a function here on Friday to lay the foundation stone for ‘Anbin Kudil,’ a home for suffering and aged, and to present the ‘Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Award for Service to Humanity,’ Mr. Patil said that it did not matter from which State a person hailed from but what mattered was how good the person was.

Referring to his tenure as a Judge of Madras High Court for four years and 10 months, he said that he thoroughly enjoyed the stint. S. Vimala, Judge of Madras High Court, in her speech, said that at a time when there was apparent animosity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Mr. Patil stood as an example to demonstrate that boundaries did not matter.

R. Ilangovan, Associate Editor, Frontline, and Republica Sridhar, Managing Trustee of RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust, were presented the ‘Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Award for Service to Humanity’ at the function.

Speaking earlier at the function, former Judges of Madras High Court G.M. Akbar Ali, and K.N. Basha, lauded Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation for Socio-Legal Studies and Development here, which had organised the function, on their new project to set up the home for the aged and suffering.

B. Gokuldas and D. Krishnakumar, Judges of Madras High Court, were present.