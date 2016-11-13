“Inappropriate implementation of demonetisation hurting people”

Though the union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,500 currency notes was predominantly welcomed initially, the inappropriate implementation of the scheme had defeated the benefits and stifled business transactions, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.
Stating that the government’s objective should be to unearth black money and not put the public in distress, the chamber has said that the initial excitement was now turning into frustration. In a press statement issued on Saturday, the chamber has pointed out the main cause of concern was the non-availability of Rs. 100 and the new Rs. 500 denomination notes in banks.
“Most of the ATMs are yet to become fully functional. When people exchange currencies, only Rs. 2,000 notes are given, which does not help meet daily needs as they will not get change anywhere,” said S. Rethinavelu, senior president of the chamber.
The chamber also said in the statement that wholesale traders were facing trouble since their clients, mainly retail businesses, were paying the daily collections in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, which cannot be accepted now as they were no longer legal tender.
The chamber has demanded that the traders be allowed a window till December 15 to collect their business outstandings in old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations. It also made a demand that deposits made by individuals up to Rs. 5 lakh should not be scrutinised.
“When people exchange currencies, only Rs. 2,000 notes are given”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor