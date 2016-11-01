“Had Patel lived long, Kashmir would have been a non-issue”

Indirectly blaming late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for failing to resolve the Kashmir issue, Union Minister for State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan on Monday said that if Sardar Vallabhai Patel had lived for a few more years, he would have settled the issue permanently by integrating the entire Kashmir with India.

Addressing students of Setupathi Higher Secondary School here on the 141st birth anniversary of Patel, Mr. Radhakrishnan heaped praises on Patel by crediting him for single-handedly integrating 565 princely states with India. “If it was not for Patel, every princely state would have become a Kashmir ”

“However, Kashmir alone remains an issue even today. You know why? While the integration of all other princely states was handled by Patel, the responsibility of integrating Kashmir alone was taken up by Nehru,” he told the students.