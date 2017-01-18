“Drive at moderate speed”

The 28th Road Safety Week kicked off here on Tuesday with officials of Transport department advising drivers to observe moderate speed on National Highway. The Road Safety Week, with the theme, ‘Your safety secures your family -- be cautions on road,’ will feature a series of awareness programmes till January 23.

Pamphlets containing messages on road safety and traffic rules were distributed to drivers, conductors and pedestrians at the toll plazas around Madurai -- Kappalur, Eliyapathi and Chittampatti. Reflectors were affixed to vehicles by officials of Regional Transport Office. Drivers were advised not to carry passengers in goods vehicles and it was insisted that slow speed and goods vehicles should keep to the left lane on four-lane highways.

According to an official press release, those who participated in the road safety awareness campaign included Regional Transport Officers M. Singaravelu (South), J. K. Baskaran (Central), K. Kalyanakumar (North) and N. Ravichandran (Enforcement).