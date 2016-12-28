“Demonetisation, a serious administrative flaw”

Karaikudi: Launching a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader P. Chidambaram termed the demonetisation decision a ‘serious administrative flaw’, and said the present cash crunch would continue even after April, 2017.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said as Mr. Modi had announced the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes without proper planning and understanding, and that people were put to untold sufferings and the government had become inept.

Besides the poor and common people, the demonetisation move had severed affected the small industries sector with nearly 50 per cent of garment units in Tirupur remained shut. A mill in Kalayarkoil remained shut for a month as it could not sell the products worth Rs.15 crore, he said.

Hundred and thousands of daily wage workers were rendered jobless and most of the busy markets were closed, he said. Farmers were the worst hit as the prices of vegetables and fruits plummeted. It may be good news for the consumers but the Indian farmers had suffered loss to the tune of several lakh crore of rupees, he said.

Asserting that no purpose would be served by the demonetisation, he said the Centre expected that about Rs.Five lakh crore of the Rs.15.44 lakh crore in circulation would not come back to the banks after the demonetisation but his reliable source in Mumbai had said the banks had so far received 14.32 lakh crore of old currencies and the balance would also deposited in the coming days, he said.

Referring to the seizures of huge amount of new currencies from few individuals in the country, Mr Chidambaram said the ‘leakages’ of the new currency notes were possible through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) printing presses, RBI and bank branches and the fact that the ‘leakages’ continued unabated reflected the administrative flaw.

Mr. Modi who had announced the demonetisation to wipe out black money, was now talking about cashless transaction, which, he said, was absurd.

“What has began as a football match has become a hockey match now,” he said ridiculing the Centre for “failing” to address the cash crunch.

On cashless transaction, he said even in the US and other advanced western countries, where there was round-the-clock power supply and ATMs worked 24x7, cash transactions amounted to 45 to 55 per cent. Cashless transaction may be advisable for high value transaction but not for low value, he said.

The electronic mode of payment would benefit only some private companies, he added.