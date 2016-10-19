“Centre playing partisan role”

The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Senior Engineers’ Association (TNPWDSEA) on Tuesday blamed the Union government for playing partisan role in favour of the Karnataka government in the Cauvery issue instead of playing a facilitator role as envisaged in the Constitution of India.
Addressing the media here, the association functionaries alleged that the Union government’s claim that the Cauvery Management Board could not be formed without Parliament’s nod was unfounded.“There are precedences in the case of Narmada Controlling Authority and the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards, which were set up without referring the matter to Parliament,” said V. Muthuvijayan, a retired Chief Engineer from PWD and an Executive Committee Member of TNPWDSEA.
They also blamed the high-level technical team, which recently visited both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and submitted its report. “The report has very generic observations,” he said.
