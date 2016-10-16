“Be cautious while reporting issues involving children”

Media should be extremely careful in reporting issues involving children as any insensitivity like revealing the identity of the children could permanently affect their lives, said A. Devaneyan, Director of Thozhamai, a non-governmental organisation .

Addressing a workshop sponsored by United National Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for journalists here on Saturday, Mr. Devaneyan pointed out several instances when certain media organisations revealed the details of children subjected to sexual abuse. “For instance, a debate show in a popular television channel showed faces of the children who were sexually abused by their relatives. Imagine the trauma they have to undergo when they are constantly associated with the incident by their friends and the public,” he said.

He added that the need for hiding the identity was also necessary for children who were accused of being in conflict with law. “Because, they are also victims in a way as it is the society’s fault to push them into doing unlawful activities,” he said.

He asked the journalists to always question themselves whether the way they were reporting the issue served the best interests of the children involved. “It becomes important now as both violence against children and children involving in unlawful activities are on the rise in India, which is home to nearly one-fifth of children population of the world,” he said.

“Legally bound”

Speaking at the workshop, R. Mani, senior journalist, said that apart from moral and ethical obligations, journalists were also legally bound to be sensitive while reporting issues involving children.

Mr. Devaneyan also suggested that media organisations could publicise the ‘1098’ Childline phone number while reporting issues on violation of child rights so that other victims unaware of the helpline could avail the facility.

C. Deepak Raj, State Consultant, Advocacy and Communication, UNICEF-Tamil Nadu and Kerala, spoke.