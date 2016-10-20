“Administering oath before recording judicial confession is illegal”

The Madras High Court Bench here has held that it is illegal on the part of Judicial Magistrates to administer oath to the accused in criminal cases before recording their judicial confession since such administration amounts to testimonial compulsion which is unconstitutional.

Allowing an appeal preferred by a life convict with a delay of 13 years-and-four months, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran also held that a judicial confession of an accused in a crime could not be used to convict the co-accused unless there were strong and cogent materials for corroboration. “We have got very serious reservation about the manner in which the said judicial confession had been recorded by the learned Judicial Magistrate. At the outset, we should say that it was illegal on the part of the learned Judicial Magistrate to administer oath on the accused. Administering oath would amount to compulsion which is unconstitutional,” the judges said.

They also pointed out that “in the instant case, the learned Judicial Magistrate did not test as to whether the second accused was willing to make confession voluntarily or not which is the essential function of the Magistrate because judicial confession recorded by the learned Judicial Magistrate carries its own special weightage.

Even assuming that the second accused in the case had made the judicial confession voluntarily, it could not be used against the present appellant who was the first accused, the judges said and set aside the conviction and life sentence imposed on him by a District Court here on August 16, 2001.

The appellant, N. Senthil alias Senthilkumar, had been accused of hacking the watchman of a mosque in South Veli Street here on March 27, 2000, in an attempt to loot money from the hundial along with four other accomplices.