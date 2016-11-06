‘Theepori’ Arumugam passes away

Renowned platform speaker ‘Theepori’ Arumugam passed away at his residence in Jaihindpuram on Saturday night. He was 78. He was ill and had to be hospitalised over the past few months. DMK Treasurer M.K. Stalin visited him two months ago. Mr. Arumugam, famous for his fiery speeches since the time of C.N. Annadurai, who conferred him the title ‘Theepori’, was associated with DMK for a majority of his life apart from a few years in the 2000s when he switched loyalty to the AIADMK. He is survived by his wife and five children.