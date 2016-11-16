‘Stringent monitoring for Tirupparankundram by-poll’

Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao on Tuesday assured that stringent monitoring and surveillance were in place to prevent cash distribution to voters in Tirupparankundram constituency, which is facing a by-election on November 19.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said that the number of Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams had been increased over the last week.

“There are 30 FS and 18 SSTs in the constituency. At least 10 FS teams are patrolling the constituency at any given time,” he said.

“Moreover, every team now had Central government employees and personnel from Central armed forces,” he said. He added that on polling day microobservers, all of them from Central government services, would be deployed in all 291 polling booths in the constituency.

Stating that all the complaints received from public were swiftly acted upon, he said that so far Madurai city and rural police had registered 126 cases for violations of model code of conduct, of which around 12 were related to distribution of money to voters.

Asserting that the city police also stepped up vigilance, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Commissioner of Police, said that CCTV cameras had been installed in all check-posts and the police would be commencing foot patrol from Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari said that the district police had issued summons to 44 people for enquiry as they allegedly took cash from political parties for voting.

Stating that the polling booths, including four model booths, have been kept ready with all basic amenities, Mr. Rao highlighted that door-to-door distribution of voter slips was in full swing with 84.49 per cent of the voters having already been covered.

General Observer U.V. Jose, Expenditure Observer Amith Pratap Singh and Police Observer Vijayakumar Garg were also present.