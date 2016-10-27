‘Reservations in govt. service need not be uniform’

Reservations for any class of persons in government service cannot be uniform. Therefore, the manner in which the reservation should be provided and the identification of posts for each reserved category are within the exclusive domain of the government and free from judicial intervention, the Madras High Court Bench here has held.

Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S.S. Sundar passed the order while dismissing a writ appeal preferred by S. Visalakshi, granddaughter of freedom fighter Subramania Pillai, seeking a direction to the State to provide reservation for descendants of freedom fighters in the recruitment of 1,093 assistant professors in government arts and science colleges.

Holding that a single judge had rightly dismissed her writ petition challenging the recruitment notification issued in 2013, the Division Bench said: “Reservation in public employment is a matter of informed choice within the exclusive domain of the government and the court cannot interfere with the wisdom of the government.”

G.O.

The appellant had relied upon a Government Order issued by Labour and Employment Department on May 4, 1999 with respect to giving priority to descendants of freedom fighters and Tamil scholars while filling up vacancies in government service and contended that it amounted to spelling out a policy decision and hence it must be followed by all wings of the State.

Pointing out that a recruitment notification issued by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on September 7, 2012 for the post of Labour Officer stated that certain vacancies were reserved under the freedom fighters’ quota, she contended that Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) should also have reserved certain vacancies in the post of assistant professor under that quota.

However, the single judge held that there was no discrimination or violation of right to equality due to the TRB’s failure to reserve jobs under freedom fighters’ category. “Unless the recruitment rules mandate reservation or priority to be given to a particular category of persons, it cannot be contended that the TRB has to adopt the same reservation in all cases,” he said.

Authoring the judgement for the Bench, Mr. Justice Sundar said: “We are fully in agreement with the decision of the learned single judge on all the issues raised by the writ petitioner/ appellant. The contentions of the writ petitioner/ appellant in support of the prayer in the writ petition are wholly unsustainable.”

“Reservation in public employment is a matter of informed choice within the exclusive domain of the government”