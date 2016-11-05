‘Medical mistakes, major cause of mortality’

Medical mistakes were one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity across the globe, said S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Spine Surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, while delivering ‘Prof. A. Devadoss Oration’ at a conference in Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute here on Friday.

Speaking on ‘Professional Excellence,’ Dr. Rajasekaran pointed out a study conducted in the United States of America which claimed that the deaths due to medical mistakes were nearly three times higher than deaths due to accidents in the country.

“Three factors — disease, patient and physician — are generally cited to be deciding the outcome of treatment. However, even if the first two factors were not favourable, the physician, if competent, could tilt the balance in patient’s favour,” he said, urging young doctors to give the utmost importance to professional competence. Dr. Rajasekaran also stressed the need for following ethical practices.

“Many are impatient about success and indulge in things like performing unwanted surgeries, using unethical work practices and having dicey financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies. It may give quick success but the success will not last long,” he said.

Acknowledging that professional fatigue was an issue faced by many doctors, he said that indulging in clinical research could help overcome the issue while at the same time helping the doctors to reach greater heights in their practice and even win awards.

In the day-long conference focusing on Complex Primary Total Knee Replacement Surgery, several senior doctors, including R.M. Rajamuthiah, S. Shanmuganathan, V. Raviraman, K.N. Subramanian of VMCHRI, also spoke.