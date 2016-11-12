‘Let expert panel probe child missing cases’

Dealing with a batch of habeas corpus petitions relating to child missing cases, transferred from the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai to its Bench here, a Division Bench of Justice Nagamuthu and Justice V. Bharathidasan suggested constitution of an expert committee to find ways and means for solving such cases at the earliest.

It asked the AG to deliberate with the Director-General of Police on creating sub-units within the Anti Human Trafficking Units in every district, headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police, for exclusively investigating child missing cases, instead of the DGP’s inclination to form such sub units led by Sub Inspectors of Police.

When the AG said that it would be difficult to appoint DSP-level officers to head such sub units in all 32 districts due to shortage of manpower, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said: “We don’t think it would be appropriate to let Sub Inspectors of Police head such units. Senior officers with vast experience in investigation should head them.”