‘Govt. staff facing enquiry not eligible for gratuity’

The Madras High Court Bench here has held that a government servant not permitted to retire from service, even after attaining the age of superannuation, pending conclusion of departmental proceedings, shall not be eligible to claim even a part of the gratuity amount due to him or her.

Justice S. Vimala passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by M. Moorthi seeking a direction to Thoothukudi Collector and other revenue officials to disburse 80 per cent of his gratuity amount working out to Rs. 5.16 lakh pending the conclusion of departmental proceedings initiated against him. Although the petitioner relied upon Rule 60(1)(c) of the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978, to substantiate his claim that even those facing departmental enquiry were entitled to receive a part of gratuity amount, the judge said the rule would apply only to those who had been allowed to retire from service without prejudice to the departmental proceedings.

Rule 60(1)(c) states that no gratuity shall be authorised to a government servant until the conclusion of departmental proceedings and passing of final orders.

HC ruled that until the departmental proceedings concluded no gratuity shall be payable