‘Fix MSP for copra before Jan. 31’

The Madras High Court Bench here on Thursday directed the Centre to fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2017 season possibly by the end of this year after considering a representation made on behalf of Tamil Nadu Coconut Growers Association to increase it from Rs.59.50 to Rs.102.25 per kg.

Disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by the president of the association, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran ordered that fixation of MSP should not, at any rate, be delayed beyond January 31 and that the State government’s recommendation to increase the MSP to Rs.85 per kg should also be taken into account.

Every year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, approves the MSP for milling copra (used to extract oil) as well as ball copra (consumed as a dry fruit and also used for religious rituals) on the basis of recommendations made by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.