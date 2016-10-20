Madurai

‘Exercise to minimise risk of Osteoporosis’

: With World Osteoporosis Day being observed on October 20, doctors have suggested regular exercises and adequate intake of food rich in calcium, vitamin-D and protein to minimize the risk of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis, which gradually weakens bones resulting in broken bones and frequent fractures, is likely to affect women more than men.

“Moreover, it is a silent disease. People may not know about the disease until their bones become extremely weak and even a sudden strain or a fall might cause a fracture in the hip or vertebra,” said N. Subramanian, Assistant Professor and Consultant Rheumatologist at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute.

“There are few tests like a DEXA Scan to measure bone mineral density, which can be proactively done by people above 50 years of age to check if they have the risk,” he said.

Claiming that Osteoporosis was only next to cardiovascular diseases as a global health concern, Dr. Subramanian stressed that there was need to create awareness among the public regarding the disease.

