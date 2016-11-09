‘Bribery’ case filed against DMK bypoll candidate

The Madurai rural district police have registered a case against DMK candidate for Tirupparankundram by-election, Dr. P. Saravanan, on charges of bribing voters.

The Austinpatti police registered the case against Dr. Saravanan and a few others based on a Tamil news channel report under Section 171-E (bribery), 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

“The case was registered based on the video footage of Polimer TV news report,” Madurai Superintendent of Police, Vijayendra Bidari, told The Hindu .

Disclosing that the police have identified the recipients of money through the “edited” video footage, Mr. Bidari said that both the suspects who had reportedly distributed money and the recipients had been summoned for questioning. The incident is said to have happened on November 5.

However, M. Moorthi, DMK’s district secretary and the MLA representing Madurai East, said that he was unaware of the case.